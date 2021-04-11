The El Classico encounter brought smiles to the faces of the Real Madrid fans. The Los Blancos won the game 2-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

All thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos who scored goals at the 13th and 28th minute respectively. With the win, Real Madrid went to top the points table with 66 points and have inched closer to the title race. The team now has 66 points and is now the favourites to win the title. Athletico Madrid is on number two with 66 points. Whereas Barcelona features on number with 65 points, This obviously means the race for the La Liga 2021 title has become much more intense. Karim Benzema & Toni Kroos Lead Real Madrid to a Stunning 2-1 Win Over Barcelona in La Liga 2021.

Oscar Mingueza was the only one who could score a goal for Barcelona. Talking about the El Clasico match, Barcelona dominated the possession by 69 per cent whereas the rest 31 was held by the home team. Barcelona took 18 shots out of which four of them ended up being on target. The home team took 14 shots on target and three of them ended up being on target.

Check out the goal highlights of the game here :

Needless to say, Real Madrid was happy with the win and the official account of the team posted several pictures of their win. Zinedine Zidane also became the first manager to win three El Classico games in a row.

