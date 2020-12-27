The Sunday fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Kerala Blasters battling with Hyderabad FC. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa on December 27. Kerala Blasters had a terrible season so far, and they are still hunting for their first victory this season. With three loss and as many draws in six outings, the Blasters are ninth in the team standings. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC are the current holders of the eighth position with two victories, three draws and one loss in the season so far. Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters haven’t been able to come together as a unit as they struggled to keep the ball in the previous games. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have performed diligently so far in the season and will want to get the favourable result. As Hyderabad FC replaced the now-defunct FC Pune City in the previous season, the two teams have locked horns only twice. While the Nizams emerged victorious in their first meeting, the Blasters redeemed themselves in their second clash. As the upcoming encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at how they fared in their previous meetings. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC – November 2, 2019 – Hyderabad FC Won 2-1

This was the first-ever meetings between the two sides, and Hyderabad FC emerged victorious. Kerala Blasters got the lead in the first half as Rahul Kannoly Praveen opened the scoring for them in the 34th minute. However, the scores were level in the second half as Marko Stankovic converted a penalty into the goal in the 54th minute. Marcelinho Leite Pereira then scored the winner in the 81st minute to take his over the line.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC – January 5, 2020 – Kerala Blasters FC Won 5-1

The Nizams had a forgettable outing when they met Kerala Blasters in the reverse fixture of ISL 2020-21 season. They although started well with Bobo netting a goal in the 14th minute. However, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a goal for Blasters in the 33rd minute, and since then, it was one-way traffic. Ogbeche scored a brace while Vlatko Drobarov, Raphael Messi Bouli and Seityasen Singh were the other three scorers for Blasters. As a result, Kerala Blasters thrashed Hyderabad 5-1.

