Kerala Blasters are yet to win a game this season in the 2020/21 Indian Super League as pressure mounts on manager Kibu Vicuna. The south Indian club has had the same story of the struggle over the past many years and lack of stability in terms of management is a key factor behind it. With 3 points from 6 games, the writing is on the wall for them unless they reverse the trend and go on a winning run. They next face Hyderabad, a side that has done well compared to their disastrous performance last season. A win for Hyderabad this evening will put them in the semi-final qualification spot. Kerala Blasters versus Hyderabad FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM. KBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Kerala Blasters have roped in Spanish midfielder Juande as a replacement for injured midfielder Sergio Cidoncha. Having plied his trade in Australia with Perth Glory, the defensive midfielder can lift the team with his performances. Sahal Abdul Samad and Jordan Murray have immediate impact on the bench against East Bengal and the duo should start this evening. Gary Hooper has been devoid of services in the majority of the games this season for Kerala Blasters and they will need to work on getting him more involved. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and telecast details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 27, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be held at the GMC Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs SCEB clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

Fran Sandaza has begin first team training with Hyderabad after missing a month of football with injury and is expected to start on the bench. Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh were troubled against Mumbai City but Kerala should pose less challenge. In attack, skipper Aridane Santana and Halicharan Narzary have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulder with not much creativity in midfield.

It will not be an open game with both sides adopting a cautious approach and is likely to end in a draw.

