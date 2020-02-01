Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credits: ISL)

Kerala Blasters will hope a return to home can bring them back to winning matched again. Kerala Blasters will face Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on February 01, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams find themselves in must-win situations but Chennaiyin FC, courtesy their recent home form, will be favourites. The two-time champions have won their last three matches with big margins and seem to have found their mojo back under new coach Owen Coyle. Kerala Blasters, on the other, have lost their previous two games and need a win to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates of Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2019-20 encounter, please scroll down. Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

Kerala, who play their 50th ISL game at Kochi, enjoy a better record against Chennaiyin FC in past meetings and will hope to extend the domination against the two-time ISL winners. The yellow brigade is, however, without some of their key players in Vlatko Drobarov and Mouhamadou Gning both of whom are suspended for this encounter while coach Eelco Schattorie is banned from the touchline for tussle against ATK coaching staff during the ATK vs KBFC ISL 6 match last month. Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

Chennaiyin FC though have no such issues and Coyle has a fully fit squad available at his disposal. The Irishmen will, however, be worried about his side’s away form with Chennaiyin winning one and losing two in four games on the road.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 1, 2020 (Saturday). KBFC vs CFC encounter is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels and catch the live telecast of KBFC vs CFC ISL 2019-20 fixture.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2019-20 match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, viewers can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of KBFC vs CFC ISL match and stay updated.

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters’ season have gone separate ways in the second half of ISL season 6 with the former resurrecting their campaign under Coyle while Kerala Blasters seem to have lost the plot after starting well. They beat ATK 1-0 at the latter’s turf but have not turned it with successive victories. Chennaiyin FC are placed sixth in the ISL points table with18 points off 13 games while Kerala Blasters having a played a match more find themselves ranked eighth with only 14 points.