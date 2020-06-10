La Liga Restart: Ansu Fati, Martin Odegaard, Joao Felix and Other Youngsters to Watch Out for As 2019–20 Season Resumes

Ansu Fati, Martin Odegaard, Joao Felix (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As things return to some sort of normalcy, La Liga is set to return to action on June 11, 2020, from the coronavirus suspension. Sporting activities in Spain was suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic, but as the lockdown restrictions were eased, the top-flight football division of the country is set to resume behind closed doors as fans will not be allowed inside stadiums to maintain social distancing protocols. La Liga New Schedule for Restart.

The Spanish League has always been home to some of the greatest players the world has ever seen along with being a perfect platform to the up and coming talent. A Country which saw the rise of player’s such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and David Villa is now producing some of the best young footballers of the current generation. So in this article, we take a look at some of the youngster who can have a great impact on the remainder of the season. Barcelona Begin La Liga Title Defence at Mallorca on June 13, Real Madrid to Host Eibar the Following Day.

Ansu Fati

In a year filled with craziness, the 17-year-old has experienced one of the craziest rises to stardom. Even before appearing for the club’s reserve team, Fati made his debut for the senior side and was quick to impress. After becoming the youngest scorer in Barcelona’s history, the Guinea-Bissau born has now established himself in the first team and is a vital part of the squad.

Martin Odegaard

The Norwegian superstar on-loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid has been one of the most exciting players to watch this campaign. The 21-year-old has been involved in 15 goals in 28 appearances and is one of the main reasons why La Real are fourth in the league. Odegaard’s form will play an important part if Sociedad are to qualify for Europe.

Joao Felix

The 2019 Golden Boy joined Atletico for a club-record transfer fee and is dubbed by many to be the next big thing in football. The 20-year-old has impressed in his first season in Spain and will be crucial for Diego Simeone as they look to push for Champions League football next season.

Ferran Torres

The 20-year-old broke into Valencia’s first team last season and now has established himself as one of the top players in the league. The youngster’s form has garnered attention from big European clubs such as Manchester City and Barcelona. Valencia are currently seventh in La Liga and will be hopeful that their new star could guide them into Europan places.

Samuel Chukwueze

The Nigerian international is one of the most frightening frontmen in La Liga. Along with his blistering pace on the wings, the Nigerian also has an eye for goal. The 21-year-old has been involved in eight goals this campaign and will be raring to go once the season resumes.

Takefusa Kubo

The Japanese wonder kid who is currently on-loan at Mallorca from Real Madrid has been one of the brightest sparks at a relegation-threatened side. The 19-year-old will be crucial if Vicente Moreno’s side are to avoid the drop this season. Kubo was compared to Lionel Messi during his La Masia days and he is currently displaying why that was the case.