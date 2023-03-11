A desperate Chelsea seems to get some footing back under their feet after they found a way to win two back-to-back and important games in the Premier League and the Champions League. First, a narrow win against Leeds United and then turning the tie around against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 has temporarily saved the job of coach Graham Potter. Despite that, it cannot be said all is well for Chelsea as they have a lot to change. They are in a 10-match winless away streak and now they return to the Premier League hustle with an away visit to Leicester. They have to hope that their newfound confidence overcomes the tentativeness of their poor recent record. Leicester City themselves meanwhile, are not in a great form, They have dropped a lot of points from winning position this season and are the only team in Premier League to not keep a clean sheet since the World Cup. They also failed to register a shot on target for the last two league games. Yet they will be hopeful that a nervous Chelsea will be prone to make more mistakes away from home. Leicester City versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 am IST. Siphamandla Mtolo, 29-Year-Old Footballer, Dies After Collapsing During Training.

Leicester City is set to receive a huge boost with Johny Evans returning in the lineup after 4 months. Harvey Barnes is also set to be available after an ankle problem last week. Youri Tielemans is still out and won't return before April. Chelsea, meanwhile, will miss the services of N'golo Kante and Edouard Mendy. Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta are doubtful in this game.

When is Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Leicester City will host Chelsea in their next match at the English Premier League 2022/23 on Saturday, March 11. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Power Stadium, Leicester. Europa League 2022-23: Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes Star As Manchester United Crush Real Betis 4-1, Real Sociedad Face Defeat As Well.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022/23. The important EPL match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022/23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the Leicester City vs Chelsea match live streaming on the Disney+ Hostar app or website (with a subscription).

