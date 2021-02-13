Liverpool’s 1-4 loss at home, their third successive defeat at Anfield, has dashed all their title hopes and by Jurgen Klopp’s own admission, the team will fight for a top four finish this season. In this context, their next game against Leicester City is of utmost importance. The Reds currently trail the Foxes by three points and are fourth in the points table. But with Chelsea finding a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool are in a real danger of missing the Champions League should their poor form continue. Leicester City threw away a hefty advantage in the top four race last season and they must have learnt from their mistakes. Either way, the early kick off sets up for a mouth watering contest. Winter Transfer Window 2021: Jesse Lingard, Sami Khedira and Other Top Moves During January Transfer Window.

James Justin’s knee injury is not that bad as many thought earlier but still enough to keep him out of action for the next few weeks for Leicester City. Wes Morgan, Timothy Castagne and Dennis Praet are major absentee for the Foxes. Jamie Vardy and James Maddison are vital to the hosts’ attacking game and against Liverpool’s under confident defence, the duo could wreak havoc. Wilfred Ndidi is a defensive specialist in midfield and provides excellent cover for the backline.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have missed training this week and could be out of the Leicester City clash. Ozan Kabak is in line to make his debut for Liverpool with skipper Jordan Henderson returning to midfield. All eyes will be on Allison after his horror showing against Manchester City, gifting to goals during a bizarre ten minutes spell. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino need goals to get their rhythm back.

When is Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on February 12 (Saturday) at the King Power Stadium . The game is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Leicester City vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Liverpool’s winless run should continue with Leicester City a dominant team at home. The two clubs will likely cancel each other out at the end of ninety minutes.

