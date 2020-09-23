Team Barcelona has posed for a photoshoot of their principal sponsor Reko. Now, most of the players including Antoine Greizmann are a part of the shoot. However, Lionel Messi isn’t a part of the shoot and this has bothered the fans as they are now asking about the absence of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner being absent. The netizens have posted tweets below the video shared by the Catalan Giants. The video was shared with the caption, "Shooting Day." The clip only had the smiling faces of the players. Barcelona has been in the news for not allowing Messi to take a transfer from the club with the kind of a clause put up by them. Barcelona Label Lionel Messi as GOAT, Netizens Troll Catalan Giants Mercilessly Reminding Them About 8-2 Loss Against Bayern Munich in Champions League 2019-20.

Lionel Messi was also quite dejected and said that it was unfair to put up such a clause. The Argentine was supposed to go to Manchester City and was very close to donning the blue colours for the upcoming season of Premier League 2020-21. But Alas! Things didn't work out the way Messi wanted them to. For now, let's have a look at the video shared by Barcelona and the reactions by the fans.

Reactions:

Where is messi here? — Jaime Ortiz (@Colombian2nv7) September 23, 2020

Another one:

Where is: MESSI — NYCule (@NYcule) September 23, 2020

Messi?

Where is Messi??? — Junior Molina Aguada (@JrCx17) September 23, 2020

Where is GOAT?

Where is 🐐 — The CooLesT (@_CooLesT_) September 23, 2020

Barcelona will play their first match of La Liga 2020-21 against Villareal on September 28, 2020, at the Camp Nou. The team would be expecting to have a better outing this year as they missed out on the La Liga 2019-20 to Real Madrid.

