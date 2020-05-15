Lionel Messi Admits Barcelona Cannot Win Champions League, Asks for Massive Improvement in Team Performance

Lionel Messi of Barcelona (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In the past, Barcelona have always started as one of the favourites to win the Champions League, but debacles in Rome and Anfield, have raised doubts over the teams quality during the big nights on the European stage. The same sentiment is shared by club captain Lionel Messi, who recently said that they cannot win the competition if they continue to play the way they were before sporting action was halted due to coronavirus. Lionel Messi Accepts 'Risk' of Possible La Liga Return.

Before the break, Barcelona were lucky to walk away with a 1-1 draw against Napoli as an Antoine Griezmann goal saved their blushes in the Round of 16 first leg. Lionel Messi, who has won the Champions League four times, has asked for his team to improve on their performances if they dream of becoming European champions again. Lionel Messi Sports Clean-Shaven Look While Training With Barcelona Ahead of Possible La Liga Return (View Pics).

During an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport, Lionel Messi issued a warning for Barcelona as he said 'I never doubted the squad we have and I have no doubt that we can win all that remains, but not by playing in the way we were playing,'

‘Now, everyone has their opinion and they are all very respectable. Mine is based on the fact that I was lucky to play the Champions League every year and I know that it is not possible to win it by playing as we have been playing. Perhaps Setien misunderstood.’ He added.

Quique Setien joined Barcelona in January and will be looking to guide his side to a domestic and European double. La Liga are hoping to restart the league in January and Messi believes that the rest will surely help them.

‘This break may end up benefiting us, but we are going to see if they can start the competitions and there we will leave doubts. We will check the level that we have or can reach when we start.’ Lionel Messi added.