Barcelona take on Huesca in the La-Liga 2020-21 match. This will be an away game for Barcelona who have been struggling to get going this season. Meanwhile, the players arrived in the Spanish city and start player Lionel Messi took to Instagram as he posted his picture. Messi wrote, “Huesca” with a location emoticon in the caption. The Huesca vs Barcelona clash will be played at the Estadio El Alcoraz. Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Ronald Koeman side come into the contest with following a 1-1 draw at home against Eibar. Messi missed the game against Eibar and has now returned to the team. Also returning to the squad is Jordi Alba. Barcelona Announces 22-Member Squad for La Liga 2020-21 Match Against Huesca, Check Predicted Line-Ups for Both Teams.

Here’s Lionel Messi’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

While Messi is back for Barcelona, the club will be without the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto who are all injured. Barcelona are currently placed on sixth spot on the La Liga 2020-21 team standings with sevens wins from 15 matches. Huesca, on the other hand, languish at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from 16 games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).