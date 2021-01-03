Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona’s struggle under the Ronald Koeman tenure continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Eibar. The Catalonians are going through one of their worst phases in their history as they look no where close to fighting for titles. They will need a string of consistent performance for Ronald Koeman to win over the fans. Injuries has not helped the team either with several key players out with long term injuries. Barcelona start the game outside the Champions League places with more than a third of the season gone, a feat unimaginable for the club. Opponents Huesca are rock bottom and need a massive upheaval in form to survive the drop. HUE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona Football Match.

Borja Garcia, Huesca’s attacking midfielder, has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be part of the game. Pablo Maffeo, Antonio Valera and Sandro Ramirez are out with injuries but the return of Pablo Insua from suspension is a positive. Veteran striker Shinji Okazaki leads the hosts’ attack with David Ferreiro and Javi Ontiveros on the flanks. Pedro Mosquera is the deep lying playmaker in the side and he will need to have a good game for the Huesca to have an outside chance in the match.

Phillipe Coutinho is out for a few weeks with a muscle injury he picked up against Eibar. The Brazilian will be replaced on the left by Pedri with Lionel Messi as the playmaker. Antoine Griezmann has played on a number of positions this season and the Frenchman is the likely no 9 against Huesca for Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic and Frenkie de Jong make up for a formidable midfield pair and should dominate play. Lionel Messi Reaction After 1-1 Draw Between Barcelona and Eibar Perfectly Sums Up the Struggles of Catalans.

When is Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Huesca vs Barcelona clash will be played on December 31, 2020 (Sunday Night) at the Estadio El Alcoraz. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Huesca vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Huesca vs Barcelona for free. Huesca represent the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to get back to winning ways and a 3-0 scoreline in favour of the visitors, looks the likely outcome.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).