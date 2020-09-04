Despite all the speculations and controversies, Lionel Messi has decided to stay at Barcelona for at least one more season. Football world went berserk following the massive announcement as the Argentine star had expressed desire to end his two-decade-long tie with the La Liga Giants. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner extended his stay at Camp Nou as he doesn't want any legal battle with the Catalan club. The star striker also mentioned that he'll give his best in the upcoming season too and will leave no stones unturned in guiding his side to victories. Fans were nothing but ecstatic after coming across the big news as they'll see Messi's blitzes in Barcelona jersey for some more time. Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona to Avoid Legal Battle, Gives up Fight to Shift to Transfer to Manchester City.

A 13-year-old Messi joined Barcelona way back in 2000 and has been a loyal servant of the club since then. The Argentine star took rapid strides and soon made the club a formidable force to reckon with. Owing to his prowess, the Spanish Giants registered one emphatic triumph after another. In 731 games for the club, so far, Messi has netted 634 goals alongside 285 assists. Lionel Messi Fans Storm Twitter as Barcelona Captain Agrees to Continue His Ties With Spanish Football Club.

Speaking of the titles Barcelona won under Messi, the Catalan club clinched 10 La Liga trophies, six Copa del Rey cup, four Champions League title, three Club World Cups and 11 Super Cup titles. Adding onto it, Messi has won the Golden Shoe and the prestigious Ballon d'Or six times while playing for the club. With the legendary striker ready to play another season for Barcelona, this already-staggering record is set to get enhanced even more.

Lionel Messi Record With Barcelona:

Lionel Messi at Barcelona: 🏟 Games: 731 ⚽️ Goals: 634 🎯 Assists: 285 La Liga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Copa del Rey 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Champions League 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆 🇪🇺Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆 🇪🇸Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Ballon d'Or: 6 Golden Shoe: 6 The story continues ✨ pic.twitter.com/Zm0e2iMJSI — 433 (@433) September 4, 2020

With this Messi is set to join forces with newly-appointed coach Ronald Koeman for the 2019-2020 season. However, the striker also mentioned that his decision came to avoid a legal battle. Hence, this could well be Messi's last season with Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).