Lionel Messi Forgives YouTuber Ibai Llanos, Sergio Aguero Leaks Argentine’s WhatApp Audio During a Live Chat (Watch Video)

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Footballers like Lionel Messi are not only known for their games and wins on the field, but also for their off the field activities. Now, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has forgiven Youtuber Ibai Llanos for leaving him embarrassed during the event last year. It was Sergio Aguero who shared the WhatsApp audio by Messi during a live chat with the YouTuber. So here’s exactly what happened. YouTuber Ibai Llanos who has about I.2 million followers on social media met Lionel Messi during an Adidas event last year. Lionel Messi Spends Time With his Pet Dog Hulk After a Gruelling Session at Camp Nou (See Pic).

The two posed for a picture together and the Youtuber left Lionel Messi alone on the stage. Llanos had forgotten that he had to stay on the stage with Messi and the Barcelona captain was a bit embarrassed. "I don't know what the hell I've done that seems to ignore him when I greet him because of the shame he was giving me, I'm freaking out Messi thought he was drunk," he wrote on Twitter at the time. Now, Sergio Aguero had an interview with the same man and he leaked the video of what Messi had to say to the Youtuber.

Hoy estaba en directo hablando con el Kun sobre el saludo que le hice a Messi Y mientras hablábamos Messi le manda una nota de voz al whatsapp del Kun para mandarme un mensaje Qué tal vuestro día pic.twitter.com/mbUmhplBXb — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) June 6, 2020

Messi had forgiven Ibai and said that everything was fine. In the WhatsApp message Messi was heard saying, "Kun, I'm looking at you that you're there with Ibai, tell him that everything is fine, that nothing happens. He left me paying, he left me badly in front of everyone but nothing happened." The earlier statement about leaving Messi paying was said in good humour, but Messi insisted that everything was fine. The Youtuber shared the video on social media which can be viewed above.