Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match

Football Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 11:52 AM IST
A+
A-
Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Lionel Messi in Action Against Mallorca (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored, assisted and steered Barcelona to a 4-0 win against Mallorca giving the Catalan club a perfect start to their La Liga 2019-20 season resumption. Playing their first match after an enforced three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona, and Messi in particular, showed little rust on the pitch and were 1-0 head within the opening 65 seconds. Arturo Vidal opened the scoring before Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba added two more – both from Messi’s assists. The Argentine then landed the final nail in injury-time and ensured a comfortable win. Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return.

Messi started on the right but was more central throughout the match and picked some key passes, including a through ball to find Alba clear on goal. It was, however, midfielder Frenkie de Jong who started on top of all when he robbed Takefusa Tubo, former Barcelona academy star, and found Alba on the left channel. His cross was headed in by a diving Vidal to put the visitors ahead. Messi then picked Braithwaite with a header, which the Danish international rocketed into the net for his maiden Barcelona goal. Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart.

Lionel Messi Assists Martin Braithwaite for His Maiden Goal

Lionel Messi Asists Jordi Alba

Barcelona went 2-0 ahead and could have added more at the start of the second half but Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina kept his side down to two goals with some fine saves off Messi and Braithwaite. But he could do little to keep off Alba when the latter burst through from the left and slotted home a through ball from Messi.

Lionel Messi Goal

The Argentine then scored himself after receiving a pass from substitute Luis Suarez and cutting through two Mallorca defenders before firing in with his weak right foot. The goal not only sealed Barcelona’s 2-0 win but also made Messi the first player to score 20 more goals for 12 consecutive seasons in Spain’s top-flight. He also leads the goalscoring and assists making charts in La Liga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Barcelona La Liga La Liga 2019-20 Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Goal Mallorca Mallorca vs Barcelona Mallorca vs Barcelona Goal Highlights Mallorca vs Barcelona Goals
You might also like
Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Football

Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Football

Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
Football

Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up
Football

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement