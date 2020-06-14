Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match

Lionel Messi scored, assisted and steered Barcelona to a 4-0 win against Mallorca giving the Catalan club a perfect start to their La Liga 2019-20 season resumption. Playing their first match after an enforced three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona, and Messi in particular, showed little rust on the pitch and were 1-0 head within the opening 65 seconds. Arturo Vidal opened the scoring before Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba added two more – both from Messi’s assists. The Argentine then landed the final nail in injury-time and ensured a comfortable win. Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return.

Messi started on the right but was more central throughout the match and picked some key passes, including a through ball to find Alba clear on goal. It was, however, midfielder Frenkie de Jong who started on top of all when he robbed Takefusa Tubo, former Barcelona academy star, and found Alba on the left channel. His cross was headed in by a diving Vidal to put the visitors ahead. Messi then picked Braithwaite with a header, which the Danish international rocketed into the net for his maiden Barcelona goal. Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart.

Lionel Messi Assists Martin Braithwaite for His Maiden Goal

Lionel Messi Asists Jordi Alba

Barcelona went 2-0 ahead and could have added more at the start of the second half but Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina kept his side down to two goals with some fine saves off Messi and Braithwaite. But he could do little to keep off Alba when the latter burst through from the left and slotted home a through ball from Messi.

Lionel Messi Goal

The Argentine then scored himself after receiving a pass from substitute Luis Suarez and cutting through two Mallorca defenders before firing in with his weak right foot. The goal not only sealed Barcelona’s 2-0 win but also made Messi the first player to score 20 more goals for 12 consecutive seasons in Spain’s top-flight. He also leads the goalscoring and assists making charts in La Liga.

