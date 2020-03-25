Lionel Messi Joins Fight Against Coronavirus, Donates 1 Million Euros to Barcelona-Based Hospital

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Football superstar Lionel Messi has joined the fight against coronavirus by donating €1 million (Rs 8,26,03,000) to Hospital Clinic, a public hospital in Barcelona. The FC Barcelona man had earlier requested everyone to “be responsible and stay at home” in these “complicated days for everyone” and has now come forward and made an extensive monetary contribution in helping the hospitals combat the COVID-19 virus, which has already claimed over 16, 000 lives worldwide and affected over 4 lakh people across the globe. Messi also joined former Barcelona coach and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in contributing 1 million euros towards the healthcare in Spain. Lionel Messi Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Calls for Everyone ‘To Be Responsible and Stay at Home’ in These ‘Complicated Days’ (Read Full Statement).

The hospital confirmed the news of Messi’s contribution to the cause while Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported the exact sum Messi had donated. “Leo Messi has made a donation to fight against #Covid19 in the #CLÍNIC . Thank you very much Leo, for your commitment and your support,” said a tweet from the official Twitter account of the Clinic. Lionel Messi Joined by Son Ciro As Barcelona Captain Shares Home Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Lionel Messi Makes Huge Contribution Towards Fight Against Coronavirus

The clinic had earlier started fundraising to fight the pandemic. “Join the fight against Coronavirus at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona,” said a statement from the Clinic. “The Covid-19 pandemic is a health challenge that is being worked on with maximum coordination and effective healthcare, but it is also necessary to face the disease from the scientific perspective. The Clinic teams are committed to this fight and we appreciate all the donations that come our way.

“We will dedicate it to the multidisciplinary approach to infection with the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, both in terms of research, and in the care of patients and their families. The exceptional nature of the situation means that the institution will allocate the funds received to meet the identified needs and priorities.

“As always, in order to be transparent, the clinic will communicate to its donors in due course specifically where their donations have been allocated, how they have been used, and what the results have been. Each and every one of the contributions are important and add up. On behalf of all the Clinic workers, thank you!”

Meanwhile, Guardiola made a similar contribution to another facility in the city, which has been one of the hardest-hit areas in Spain. Guardiola donated 1 million euros to the Barcelona-based Angel Soler Daniel Foundation to help fund the supply of protective guard for the doctors and other health equipment to fight against the virus.