Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Medical Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (See Post)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has paid his tributes to the frontline health workers across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID 19 outbreak has had a huge impact all around the world as 1,853,464 people have been tested positive for the virus while the death toll has risen close to 115,000. During these testing times, Argentina national team footballer Lionel Messi has extended his support to the health workers who are at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus. Lionel Messi Best Goal Videos: Relish Top Strikes By The Barcelona Captain During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Lionel Messi took to Instagram to show his support as he wrote ‘Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19.’ ‘For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected.’ The six-time Ballon d’Or winner added. Video of 10-Year-Old Lionel Messi Playing Football for Newell’s Old Boys Resurfaces Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Lionel Messi has been socially active amid the pandemic as he recently donated 1 million Euros to hospitals in Barcelona and Argentina to help them combat COVID-19. The Barcelona captain also announced that he along with his club team-mated have agreed over a 70 per cent salary reduction to help the Spanish side during this outbreak.

Spain’s La Liga along with several other top footballing competitions across the world are currently brought to a halt and because of this, Lionel Messi is in self-isolation along with his family. Before the suspension, Barcelona had a two-point advantage over rivals Real Madrid in the league.