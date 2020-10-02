Riding on emphatic performances by Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati, Barcelona thrashed Celta Vigo 3-0 in Balaídos and registered their second straight win in La Liga 2020-21. The home team never looked in the hunt as the Catalan Giants were on top throughout the contest. Skipper Lionel Messi was certainly delighted with his side’s performance as he took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the game. Just like most of his posts, the Argentine star didn’t give any caption to the pics, but it’s quite understandable that he was pleased by his team’s effort. Philippe Coutinho Named Man of the Match in Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2020–21 Match.

Though the talismanic striker didn’t net any goal in the game, he was pivotal in piercing Celta’s defence. Messi’s sensational footwork guided the Catalan Giants to the second goal as his right-footed effort was redirected into the goal by Lucas Olaza. The talisman also set Barcelona’s third strike as he guided the ball in goalmouth where Sergio Roberto scored a comfortable goal from a close range. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Lionel Messi reacted to Blaugrana’s win. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Juventus, Barcelona Placed in Group G of Champions League 2020-21, Fans Say 'Group G Stands for GOAT.'

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Oct 1, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT

Notably, Barcelona had suffered a considerable blow right before the half time. Clement Lenglet was shown a second yellow card that forced the Catalan Giants to field just ten players in the second half. However, Lenglet’s absence didn’t trouble the visitors much, and they won the game comfortably. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s men will next take the field when Barcelona host the in-form Sevilla on October 5.

