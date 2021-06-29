Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021 match tuned out to be a perfect outing for Lionel Messi as not only did he score a brace but also scripted a prolific record for himself. His brace led Argentina to a 4-1 win in the Copa America 2021. Before getting on the goal highlights, let's have a look at how the game panned out for both teams. So the Group Stage match was held at the Arena Pantanal and Argentina was blazing guns since the start of the match as Alejandro Darío Gomez was the first one to score a goal at the sixth minute of the match. Copa America 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of CONMEBOL.

Post this, Lionel Messi turned a penalty into a goal at the 33rd minute and then chipped in with yet another goal at the 42nd minute. By half-time, Messi's brace had already put Argentina on 3-0. Erwin Saavedra was the one who scored a goal in the 60th minute but that was surely not enough for them to win the match. Lautaro Martinez was the one who chipped in with a goal and then took Argentina to a 4-1 one.

Now, let's have a look at the Goal below:

Another one:

No one would like to be messed up by Messi pic.twitter.com/bEWyzDxA9k — Bobi Gonje (@BGonje) June 29, 2021

With this Messi surpassedJavier Mascherano's all-time record of 147 appearances. The Barcelona captain now has 41 goals+assists to his name this year which is more than any other player in the world. Lionel Messi becomes the first player in history to record 40 goals + assists in major international tournaments. Bayern Munich and Poland's Robert Lewandowski stand second in terms of goals and assists. Lewa has netted 34 goals and also has 4 assists to his credit.

