A while ago we told you that Lionel Mesi had invited his Barcelona teammates for dinner ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid. Now, the Argentine and his colleagues are under the scanner for allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols. According to the rules, only groups of up to six people can meet in an outdoor or indoor setting at a given time. But Messi had his entire team coming in for dinner and several reports suggest that Barcelona captain & his team has breached COVID-19 protocols. Now, if found guilty, Messi along with the team could be hit with sanctions for breaching the protocols. Lionel Messi Invites Barcelona Teammates For Dinner At His House Ahead of Their La Liga 2021 Game Against Atletico Madrid (See Pics).

Lionel Messi had invited the entire team ahead of their crucial La Liga fixtures in the near future. This is likely to be more of a team bonding session and only the players were invited at Messi's place. The invitees did not have anyone from the support staff of Barcelona. The team will lock horns with Atletico Madrid on May 8, 2021. According to the report, many players attended the meeting and their partners sat at a separate table. As of now, Spanish football body La Liga is seeking more information on the subject.

Talking about the La Liga 2021 points table, for now, it looks like any team can walk away with the title. Atletico Madrid leads the table with Real Marid on number two and then Catalan Giants on number three.

