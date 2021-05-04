Lionel Messi had organised a dinner for his Barcelona teammates at his residence ahead of their game against Atletico Madrid on May 8, 2021. This could be a team bonding session ahead of their crucial La Liga fixtures. The pictures of the players heading toward Messi's house went viral on social media. Chants of "Champions Champions" were heard from his house. It is very likely that the team celebrated the win of the Copa del Rey, while many others raised eyebrows over Messi's intent for calling the team for dinner. It is widely reported that Messi could leave Barcelona this summer. Lionel Messi Extends His Support to EPL & Other Clubs As They Boycott Social Media.

However, the management is trying their level best to retain Messi into the team. Talking about the La Liga 2021 points table, for now, Barcelona is placed on number three with 74 points in their kitty. Ditto with, Real Madrid who features on number with the same number of points. Atletico Madrid is placed on number one of the table with 76 points. So for now, it looks like anyone can walk away with the title,

For now, let's have a look at the pictures of the footballers where they were seen heading to Messi's house:

(🌕) Messi has organized a meal today at his house, inviting all the first-team players. His intention is to celebrate the victory against Valencia and focus on the final games of the season, particularly against Atletico Madrid. @tjuanmarti#FCB 🤝🍲 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) May 3, 2021

In the last match against Valencia, Messi had scored a brace and lead the team to a 3-2 win. The fans would be once again pinning their hopes on the Argentine to perform.

