Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona has sent shock waves across the footballing world. Messi, 33, has been at Barcelona for the last two decades and is one of the most loved footballers around the world. His decision to quit the club due to bad governance and poor performance on the pitch has certainly not gone well with the loyal fans of the Blaugrana club, who have gathered in numbers outside the Barcelona stadium demanding president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign and for Messi to stay at the club. A recent video shows some protesting fans forcing their way into the club facility and asking for Bartomeu’s resignation. Lionel Messi Transfer News: A Look Back At Latest Happenings of The Day Related to Messi Quitting Barcelona.

Messi revealed his decision to depart Camp Nou this summer through a burofax on Tuesday. The Argentine’s camp also claimed that he will be leaving for free as per a clause in his contract which allows the player to leave as a free agent if he informs the club. But Barcelona have stated that the clause expired in May although Messi’s representatives have countered the statement by pointing out the extraordinary nature of this season amid a global pandemic. Barcelona 'Working Internally to Convince' Lionel Messi to Stay, Says Official.

Lionel Messi Fans Protest Outside Camp Nou

Aficionados del Barça cantan ahora en las oficinas del Barça en las oficinas del Camp Nou “MESSI QUÉDATE MESSI QUÉDATE” #fcb #fcblive pic.twitter.com/DLrlDcWF1Q — David Ibáñez (@DavidIbanez5) August 26, 2020

Fans have also taken to the streets in Barcelona asking for the administration to force president Bartomeu to resign from his post and persuade Messi to remain at the club, which he joined as a 13-year-old in 2000 and has been there since. Fans have been protesting outside the Barcelona club facility since Tuesday evening after Messi had dropped his bombshell burofax. On Wednesday, some fans forced their way into the club office and demanded to talk to Bartomeu with the security unable to stop the protestors.

Protestors Force Their Way Into Barcelona Club Facility

OJO Un grupo de aficionados entran en grupo al Camp Nou. El personal de seguridad no puede pararles. Van a por Bartomeu que está dentro. TENSIÓN EN EL CAMP NOU. Han tenido que intervenir los Mossos d’Esquadra #fcb #fcblive pic.twitter.com/dbilPntNcR — David Ibáñez (@DavidIbanez5) August 26, 2020

The 33-year-old will reportedly only reconsider his decision to leave the club if Bartomeu resigns as the president. Bartomeu, who has been at the helm since 2014, will end his term next year and will not be standing for reelection reports said. The Spanish business tycoon has already overseen some controversial transfers at the club, including Neymar’s record transfer to PSG and signing of Kevin Prince Boateng.

Clubs across Europe have also been put on red alert with the Argentine’s decision and many have already made contact with Messi’s representatives to express their interest in signing him. Messi has a buy-out clause of 700m Euros but can leave for free although it seems he will be then embroiled in a legal battle with Barcelona.

