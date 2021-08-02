Lionel Messi still remains without a club following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona. The Argentina superstar has been a free agent since July 1 and despite reports suggesting that an agreement has been reached between him and the Catalan club, the 34-year-old is yet to pen a new deal and is unlikely to join pre-season preparations until the issue is resolved. Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona After A Holiday With his Family.

Barcelona have begun their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season and have impressed with wins in their first three friendly matches so far. New signing Memphis Depay made his debut for the club in these games while new signings Emerson Royal and Sergio Aguero, who played in the Copa America 2021 final, have returned to Catalonia and will soon begin training. Lionel Messi To Sign Fresh Five-Year Contract With Barcelona and Take 50% Wage Cut.

However, Lionel Messi, who was also a part of the Copa America final last month is still on vacation but is expected to join the squad soon. There were reports that the Argentine will begin training with Barcelona this week, but according to AS, the Copa America winner will not join the club training facilities unless he signs a new deal and is registered as a Barcelona player.

‘Everything is going well as planned. Everything is progressing properly, everything is going well,’ said Barcelona president Joan Laporta about Lionel Messi’s future last week. Yet until a new deal is signed, the Argentina man will remain without a club and won’t be able to take part in the Blaugranas’ pre-season preparations.

Lionel Messi’s previous Barcelona contract expired on July 1, 2021, and he has been a free agent since. It is reported that amid the club’s financial crisis, the 34-year-old has agreed to take a significant wage cut and will soon sign a new five-year deal but the Catalan outfit must first reduce their salary cap as per La Liga’s FFP rules but offloading players or reducing salaries.

It is understood that Barcelona are working on finishing the renewal of Lionel Messi's contract ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Juventus on August 8, where traditionally the club captain addresses the fans inside the Nou Camp stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).