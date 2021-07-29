Lionel Messi has returned to Barcelona and the video of the same was shared on social media. After winning the Copa America 2021 finals against Brazil, Messi was on a short vacation with his family and has been letting his hair down. Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona came to an end in June and there was in fact a countdown for the same. For about a month now Messi has been a free agent. Joan Laporta has been working on the contract for the Barcelona captain. In fact, he had assured the media that things are in progress with Messi's contract. Lionel Messi Enjoys Football With Family and Friends During Vacation (Watch Video).

Now, the media had captured visuals of Messi at the Barcelona airport. As per reports, he will not return to training till August 2. Before that, the Catalans need to announce the new deal. It is widely reported that Barcelona has signed him for five years but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has even accepted a 50 per cent pay cut.

Check out the video below:

VÍDEO | 🖋️👕 Leo Messi evita las preguntas sobre su futuro y se dedica a firmar a varios aficionados en su vuelta a Barcelona (vía @DavidIbanez5) https://t.co/dZ4Q899wji pic.twitter.com/oJts1aKc1k — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) July 28, 2021

Messi was supposed to leave Barcelona last year after his rift with many of the board members. There were many occasions when the Argentine actually took to social media and slammed the board. He was also quite upset with the likes of Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal quitting the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).