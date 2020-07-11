Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona has been a topic of debate ever since the Argentine has reportedly stalled contract renewal talks. Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus are the clubs tipped to acquire the 33-year-old’s signature if he is to leave the club at the end of the season. With the Barcelona captain’s future in doubt, Victor Font, Camp Nou Presidential candidate, believes that Messi will stay in Catalonia but January 2021 will give an indication if he wants to continue there. Lionel Messi Latest Transfer New Update: Argentine Leaving Due to Barcelona’s Faltering Future Plans.

Lionel Messi is entering in the final year of his Barcelona contract and is seemingly unhappy with the way the club is being run at the moment. The 33-year-old will be free to negotiate with other teams if he does not sign a new deal with the Blaugranas before January 2021 and Font believes that it will be the time when we finally know about the Argentine’s decision. Lionel Messi Transfer Rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Second Favourite to Sign the Argentine.

‘The club, for its part, has stated that it is not aware of the player's decision to freeze negotiations for the renewal of his contract and that we are going to enjoy him for longer.’ Said Font during an interview with Ole, while addressing Messi’s transfer rumours.

‘We will soon know what is true in all of this because, in January, Leo will be free to negotiate with any club and, therefore, an agreement between Barca and the player should have been closed before then. Otherwise, we would be in a very serious situation.’ He added.

Though Messi’s future with Barcelona is in doubt, the 33-year-old is currently focused at the La Liga title race. The Catalan side take on Valladolid in tonight’s game and will be looking to close the gap between them and table toppers Real Madrid.

