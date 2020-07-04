Lionel Messi’s decision of withdrawing contract renewal talks with Barcelona has shocked all the football fans all over the world. No sooner the news got viral, the football clubs began chalking out their plans to get the six-time Ballon d’Or winner into their clubs. Now joining the bandwagon is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus who are second in the list to sign Messi at least according to the bookies. According to Betfair, the Bianconeri are currently the second-favourites to sign the world-class forward, priced at 4/1. Lionel Messi Withdraws Contract Renewal Negotiation Talks With Barcelona, Likely to Leave the Club: Reports.

Even the fans are quite eager to watch the two football stalwarts rubbing shoulder with each other in the same dressing room. A few of them even took to social media, to express their desire for watching the two playing in the same jersey. Even a few months ago, when Messi’s transfer rumours were quite dominant in the transfer market, there was a buzz in the football world that Juventus is quite keen on having Messi on board. Now let’s have a look at a few tweets by fans.

If it’s true Messi wants to leave, Juventus needs to do every football fan in the world a favour and sign Messi so we can see him and Ronaldo on the same team, even if it’s just for a season — M-Gunna © (@Gunner_MB28) July 3, 2020

I would love to see Ronaldo and Messi play together. Just for a year. — FI🦧 (@TB_BRUCE21) July 3, 2020

Messi and Ronaldo together would be unstoppable 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5BhPKPw3Xf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 3, 2020

Apparently Messi wants to leave next year after his contract runs out. Would be amazing to see Messi and Ronaldo together at Juve 👀 — Sam (@SamArsenalFC) July 2, 2020

Manchester City is the first favourite for signing the world-class striker. Lionel Messi has been having quite a tough time at Barcelona off late. The always shy Messi has been quite vocal about certain things happening at the club. First, he lashed out at Eric Aidal for blaming the players for the exit of Ernesto Valverde, then in an interview, he declared that the Catalan Giants are incapable of winning the Champions League. Later slammed the club for the piece of news which said that Barcelona players were unwilling to accept the pay cuts amid coronavirus crisis.

