Live Football Streaming of Belarus Premier League 2020 for Free, Isloch vs Slutsk Match Time in IST: How to Get ISL vs SLU Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates Online in India?

Isloch will face Slutsk in their third match of the Belarus Premier League 2020 hoping to continue their winning run in the competition while the visitors will aim to bounce back from the 0-1 defeat at home against Dinamo Brest. Isloch vs Slutsk match in the Belarus Premier League 2020 will be played at the FC Minsk Stadium in Belarus on April 05, 2020 (Sunday). Belarus is the only football league running amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak with most other leagues either suspended or done away with due to the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and online live streaming of the ISL vs SLU clash in 2020 Belarus Premier League should all scroll down for information.

Slutsk began the competition on a high after thrashing Slavia-Mozyr 3-1 in their opening match. Artyom Serdyuk scored a second-half brace after Soslan Takulov had cancelled Andrey Chukhley’s opener from the spot one-minute from the break. But the Vitaliy Pavlov-coached side were beaten 0-1 at home by Dinamo Brest in their next game. Isloch, on the other, beat Neman and Smolevichi-STI by 1-0 margins in their first two matches with Momo Yansane scoring the goals in both victories.

When is Isloch vs Slutsk, Belarus Premier League 2020 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Isloch vs Slutsk match in Belarus Premier League 2020 will be played at the FC Minsk Stadium in Belarus. The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 5 (Sunday).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Isloch vs Slutsk, Belarus Premier League 2020 Football Match?

Unfortunately, live telecast of Isloch vs Slutsk match will not be available as there are no official broadcasters available for the Belarus Premier League in India. Fans can, however, enjoy the live-action via online streaming.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Isloch vs Slutsk Belarus Premier League 2020 Football Match?

FanCode has been live-streaming the Belarus Premier League 2020 in India and will be live streaming the Isloch vs Slutsk encounter on its platform. Fans can watch the match on either the FanCode app or website. They can also catch the live score updates of ISL vs SLU here.