Manchester City are working on a deal to land Harry Kane at the Etihad from Tottenham Hotspur but Spurs chief Daniel Levy is not keen on letting go of his star for a lower transfer fee. The defending Premier League champions have already signed Jack Grealish for a fee of £100 million from Aston Villa and are ready to break the bank for the England skipper but are yet to reach an agreement with the North London side. Harry Kane Likely To Miss Wolves Clash Amid Manchester City Transfer Links.

It is understood that Manchester City are likely to offer players plus cash to Tottenham Hotspur to get them to lower the transfer fee for Harry Kane. Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva, who is reportedly on his way out of the club was the player involved in the deal but the winger has refused a move to the North London side as he prefers a move to Spain according to The Athletic.

Manchester City, who played most of the last season without a recognised striker, have identified Harry Kane as their top priority in the number 9 position and want to sign the England skipper. However, Tottenham CEO Daniel Levy is holding out for the right valuation for the striker and is not willing to let him leave for cheap.

It is reported that Tottenham Hotspur value Harry Kane, who has three years left on his current contract, at more than £150 million. Silva was reportedly involved in the initial offer from Manchester City for the 28-year-old forwards which was later rejected.

Manchester City have put the Portuguese winger on the transfer market after four years at the club. Bernardo Silva is holding out for a move to Spain, with defending champions Atletico Madrid expressing their interest in him.

