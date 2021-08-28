Liverpool and Chelsea, two teams who have started the Premier League campaign on a bright note, square-off in a fascinating battle at Anfield. European champions Chelsea have one of the most feared squad in Europe at the moment and under Thomas Tuchel, they are peaking further. The Reds, on the other hand, have not invested much in the summer and instead the return of key players post lengthy injury lay-offs has been like a breath of fresh air. The clash also pits two master German tacticians in Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel against each other. Although there will be mutual respect between them, they both would just hate losing this crucial game that can have a bearing on the title race. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage.

James Milner misses out on the clash with Chelsea as he is struggling with a fitness issue. Fabinho returns for the hosts after missing the game against Burnley due to the passing away of his father. Another big news for the Reds is the return of full-back Andrew Robertson, who is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s setup. Diego Jota has managed to bench Roberto Firmino so far and trend will likely continue.

Romelu Lukaku scored on his second debut for Chelsea and his duel with Virgil Van Dijk will make up for fascinating viewing. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount should slot in behind the big Belgian as the attacking midfielders. Kante and Jorginho make the team tick with simple passing game in midfield with Recce James and Marcos Alonso flying down the wings. The only major missing for Chelsea is Christian Pulisic, who is out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on August 21, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. two teams will likely cancel each other out post the end of ninety minutes which is not the worst result considering the stage of the campaign.

