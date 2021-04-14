Liverpool and Real Madrid will face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on April 14, 2021 (late Wednesday night). The Spanish giants lead 3-1 after the end of the first leg of the tie. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UCL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid Defender, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Real Madrid are short at the back for this clash after star defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Spanish giants head into this game on the back of a sensational win against Barcelona and will be aiming to continue their winning run. Meanwhile, Liverpool ended their losing run at Anfield after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa and will hope to produce another comeback in the Champions League.

When is Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 2 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Leg 2 Quarter-Final match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at Anfield on April 14, 2021 (Thursday). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 2 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 2 Quarter-Final Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Liverpool vs Real Madrid leg 2 quarter-final match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Quarter-Final UCL match online for fans in India.

