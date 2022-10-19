Fresh off an inspiring win over Manchester City, Liverpool would be a highly confident bunch when they take to the football pitch in their Premier League 2022-23 game against West Ham, on Thursday, October 20. Manchester City had walked into their last game against Jurgen Klopp and his men as favourites, but a Mohammed Salah goal was enough for the former champions to register a defining victory over the Cityzens, something that can be the start of a string of favourable results for them. West Ham United, in contrast, enter this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Southampton and would need a big performance to cause an upset at Anfield. Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves, Premier League 2022-23: Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze Score in Comeback Win for The Eagles

However, Liverpool had a huge blow in form of Diogo Jota’s injury in the last game with the player being stretchered off. It has been confirmed that he is set to miss the World Cup as well, which starts in November this year. They already would be without Luis Diaz, who is out with a knee injury. West Ham on the other hand, can welcome Kurt Zouma back into the team after he missed the last game with a cold. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs West Ham match.

