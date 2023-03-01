Liverpool will eye a return to winning ways when they take on Wolves in the Premier League. The Reds had started showing signs of form with two consecutive wins in the Premier League, over Everton and Newcastle United, but it all came crashing down against Real Madrid, who beat them 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16. Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead in that game, but that did not count, with the Spanish giants coming out on top in an impressive manner. In their last match, Liverpool played out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. Wolves to enter this contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against Fulham. Read below to get live streaming and telecast details of this match. Juventus 4–2 Torino, Serie A 2022–23: Paul Pogba Makes His Return As Bianconeri Win Turin Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Reds will have defender Ibrahima Konate available for this match after the French centre-back returned to training following a muscle injury in January. Those who will miss this match for Liverpool are Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez. Meanwhile, striker Darwin Nunez will be assessed. For Wolves, Matheus Cunha might be available for this match after the Brazilian was stretchered off against Fulham due to an ankle injury.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will face Wolves in the English Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 2. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. Just Fontaine, Legendary French Footballer, Passes Away at 89.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Liverpool and Wolves will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Wolves beat Liverpool the last time these two teams faced each other and the Reds will be hoping to turn it around and get three points from this home match.

