Lucas Torreira Injury Update: Arsenal Midfielder Feared to Be Out for Remainder of Season After Suffering Terrible Knock During Portsmouth Clash

Lucas Torreira Suffers Horrible Injury During Portsmouth vs Arsenal Match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Arsenal could be without midfielder Lucas Torreira for the remainder of the 2019-20 season after the Uruguayan was forced off just 15 minutes into the club’s FC Cup fifth-round tie against Portsmouth. Torreira, who had made his return into the Gunners’ side after five successive appearances from the bench, lasted only 15 minutes and had to be carried off in a stretcher after a strong tackle from Portsmouth centre-back James Bolton. He was reportedly given oxygen later with doubts increasing over the possibility of his further participation this season, which would eventually be a big miss for Mikel Arteta’s men at such a crucial stage of the season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Update: Boss Mikel Arteta Hopes to Keep Striker at Arsenal Amid Barcelona Interest.

Torreira, who was making his first start in six games for Arsenal, slumped to the ground and immediately cried for help after James Bolton ran through him in the follow-up of what looked to a clean tackle. The medics immediately rushed to the midfielder, as he writhed in pain, before calling for a stretcher to carry him off the pitch. Torreira was replaced by Dani Ceballos in the field and was also given oxygen in the changing room.

The injury initially appeared to be grievous but was later confirmed that things were better than it was imagined earlier. The extent of Torreira’s injury is, however, still uncertain. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta later confirmed that the midfielder was wearing a leg brace but the exact extent of the injury is yet to be ascertained. “Lucas was very sore and is in a brace. He will be assessed in a few days and then we will know more,” said the Gunners’ manager post his side’s 2-0 victory over Portsmouth.

Reports also claimed that Torreira can walk despite initially struggling and the injury is not so worse. The Uruguayan was quoted by ESPN FC telling his father "I wanted to tap it and grabbed my ankle on the outside. It twisted me, but I can move it. I'm fine.” This was his first start since the 2-2 draw at Chelsea in January. Arsenal next host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday and Arteta will hope Torreira is fit.