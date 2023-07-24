Luis Suarez's Gremio coach openly expressed concern about the forward's future, citing ongoing rumours of a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) and joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The MLS club hopes to reunite the Uruguayan striker with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, who recently joined the club. Suarez wants to move to the United States, but Gremio is hesitant to let him go, creating a difficult situation. Suarez has stated his desire to leave Gremio during the summer transfer window. The Uruguayan striker is said to have signed a two-year contract with Gremio after joining from his childhood club Nacional earlier this year. ‘I Am Here, Osaka!’ Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Looking Forward’ to Al-Nassr’s ‘Exciting’ Pre-Season Friendly Matches Against PSG and Inter Milan in Japan

Renato Gaucho, the head coach of Gremio, has issued an ultimatum to the club's decision-makers regarding the future of Luis Suárez. Suarez's actions have escalated since Messi's arrival at Inter Miami, making a reunion more likely.

The Gremio coach, Renato Gaucho, stated at a press conference: "Suarez is now a problem that is in the president's hands. They are exchanging ideas. As a coach I have to focus on leading the team." "It seems like a Mexican soap opera that should end now. Until August 2 I'm quiet, then we'll see how we continue."

Between 2015 and 2021, the prolific goal-scoring duo enjoyed six successful years at Barcelona, scoring a total of 406 goals for the Spanish giants. Former teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have already joined Messi at Inter Miami this summer, and speculation suggests that his former strike partner may also relocate to South Beach. The former Barcelona and Liverpool striker is eager to settle his future, as he has set his sights on a move to Miami.

