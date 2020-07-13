With Manchester City’s European ban on hold, there was a lot of confusion as to which teams from Premier League will qualify for UEFA competitions (Champions League and Europa League) next season. However, the CAS lifted the English side’s two-year suspension from continental tournaments and we now have a clear of idea of how EPL slots will be filled. Manchester City Two-Year Ban Lifted by CAS, Eligible to Play in UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

Manchester City appealed against the by UEFA, who found them guilty for overstating sponsorship revenue in its account and in the information submitted to the governing body between 2012 and 2016. And on Monday, Court of Arbitration for Sport, ruled in the Premier League club’s favour, thus lifting their suspension. Manchester City Two-Year Ban Lifted by CAS, Football Fans Question UEFA's FFP Rule.

Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to defend their league title but with three games left in the season have all but conformed qualification for next season’s Champions League. So we take a look at how this verdict affects the other teams in the league and who can qualify for Europe next season and how.

Premier League 2019-20 League Position

With Manchester City’s ban lifted, the teams which finish in the top four league positions will qualify for UEFA Champions League. The team which will finish in the fifth spot will qualify for the Europa League. As City have already won the Carabao Cup, so the side finishing in sixth place will book a place in Europa League’s second qualification Round.

FA Cup 2019-20 Winners

Winners of FA Cup 2019-20 will directly qualify for Europa League. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are the four teams remaining in the tournament. If the competition winner’s finish inside top six in the Premier League, then the Europa League slot will be transferred to league position and the side finishing seventh will be awarded a place. However, it will be a spot in the second qualification round.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Winners

The team winning UCL 2019-20 will secure automatic qualification for next year’s tournament. So if a team from Premier League finishes outside the top four but wins UCL, they will book their place in the premier competition. Which would mean Europa League places will go to FA Cup winners and the next team (apart from UCL winner) which finishes outside the top four.

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Winners

If a team from Premier League wins the Europa League, they book a place in the Champions League for themselves. So the top four in Premier League and Europa League winners will qualify for UCL while the spots for UEL will go to FA Cup winners and the next team which finishes outside (apart from UEL winner) the top four.

