Manchester City vs Arsenal Clash in Premier League 2019–20 Postponed After Gunners Put Players in Self-Isolation

Arsenal vs Manchester City (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Arsenal clash in the Premier League 2019-20 which was supposed to take place on March 11, 2020 (Wednesday) has been postponed due to the overgrowing fear of the Coronavirus. This was an important game for both the teams as Pep Guardiola’s men were looking to get some momentum back after their Derby defeat against Manchester United over the weekend while the Gunners were hoping for a major upset as they look to garner a late push for the Champions League places. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Feels Fans’ Love as Manchester United Complete Derby Double Over Manchester City.

In a statement released by the Manchester club on Wednesday, the club said the decision to postpone the game was taken as a precautionary measure. The step was taken after the news of Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis was tested positive for COVID-19. Arsenal confirmed that a number of unspecified players had come into contact with Marinakis during their Europa League clash on February 27, 2020.

Arsenal suffered an unexpected exit from the Europa League at the hands of the Greek team as they lost the game 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s men had a 1-0 advantage coming into the second leg but an extra-time winner from Youssef El-Arabi saw the north-London club’s run in Europe come to a premature end.

The Premier League also issued a statement after this incident as they said “Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation. The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight’s game will be rearranged.”

The rescheduled date is not yet decided for the fixture but it looks like it might be played towards the end of the season due to Manchester City's European commitments in the coming week as they host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (March 17).