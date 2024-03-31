The defending champions Manchester City come up against the current league leaders Arsenal -which could be one of the biggest matches of the season so far. Placed third in the league table, the Cityzens are just a point away from the leaders Arsenal. In the last five matches played between the two sides, Man City has won two and drew two matches. Premier League 2023–24: Sunday’s a Big Day in Title Race As Manchester City Takes On Arsenal.

Manchester City has quality players at every position and has shown in the past their capability to deal with injury issues. But with players like Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kevin de Brune questionable for the important fixture, it would be interesting to watch how Pep Guardiola’s tactics work against his former Assistant and now head coach of the Gunners Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal on the other hand has been in great form since turn of the 2024. Winning all nine league matches, Mikel Arteta’s side scored an astonishing 35 goals and shipped in only four goals, allowing them to go to the top of the league table with a better goal difference. More importantly, the Gunners have already defeated Pep’s Man City on home turf and will be looking for similar results to tighten their grip on the league title.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time, Venue

In an action-packed Sunday, Manchester City will host Arsenal for an evening match (GMT). The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and is scheduled at 09:00 PM on March 31 Indian Standard Time (IST) Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United, Chelsea Play Out Draws, Tottenham Hotspur Secures Win Against Luton Town.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Manchester City vs Arsenal match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of the exciting match is also available for fans.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal will be a blockbuster match looking at the points table. Arsenal will be hoping to secure the league title after nearly a two-decade wait, Man City will be pushing for a record fifth consecutive title. Live Streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2023-24 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).