Football fans have already marked the dates as Chelsea and Manchester City will cross swords in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 final on May 29. While the two finalists have been decided, there are concerns regarding the venue considering the Covid-19 pandemic. The summit clash is scheduled to take place at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul. With Turkey observing a nationwide lockdown till May 17 amid the COVID-19 crisis, many believed that the venue for the final tie could be shifted. However, UEFA have made it crystal clear that the final will take place in Istanbul only with limited spectators. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid, UCL 2020-21: Timo Werner, Mason Mount Score As Blues Book Final Berth (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"The UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on May 29 with a limited number of spectators and we are assured the temporary lockdown which is in force until May 17 should not have any impact on the match," the apex football body said in a statement. UEFA are also in talks with the national authorities for the smooth happening of the game. Thomas Tuchel Achieves Unique Feat After Leading Chelsea To UCL 2020-21 Final.

"UEFA continues to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely. Detailed information regarding the capacity for the match, travel and ticketing details will be communicated publicly by the end of the week,” the statement read further.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defeated last-year finalists PSG by 4-1 in the semi-final to make a place in the Premier League. On the other hand, Chelsea met reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals. While the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, the Premier League club walked away with a 2-0 triumph in the second leg to qualify for the finals.

