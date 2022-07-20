How to Watch PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale, Pre-Season Fixture Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Club Friendly Football Match in India Arsenal will take on MLS club Orlando City in a club friendly match in their pre-season campaign on July 21, 2022 (Thursday) in Orlando, USA. The match will take place at the Exploria Stadium in the city of Orlando. Mikel Arteta's side is currently flying high after their victories in the first two pre-season games. The Gunners beat their Premier League rivals Everton 2-0 after clinching a 5-3 comeback victory over Nuremberg. Arteta's boys will head into Orlando City game on the back of this impressive winning form. On the other hand, Orlando City, who are fighting for a top-four spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS). They would hope for continuing their winning streak in USA.

Arsenal would surely start their star signing Gabriel Jesus in this match, who joined the Gunners this summer from Manchester City. The Brazilian forward has already made two appearances for Arteta's side, with scoring three goals in last two friendlies. It is expected that Arteta would go for a lot of rotation in Orlando City game as they have went on USA tour with 33-member squad. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny are expected to make it to the playing XI alongside Jesus. Gunners' boss Arteta would try to find a perfect squad combination in this pre-season campaign before the real battle starts in 2022-23 English Premier League.

For Orlando City, they would look to start with the same combination of players who featured in their last MLS game. Their star player Alexander Pato, who plied his trade at Chelsea and AC Milan before, would feature in the playing XI.

When is Arsenal vs Orlando City, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Arsenal vs Orlando City club friendly game will be played at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, USA on July 21, 2022 (Thursday). The clash is scheduled to start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Orlando City, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

The Sony Sports HD/SD channels would provide live telecast of Arsenal vs Orlando City match in India. Sony TEN 1/TEN 1 HD channels would broadcast the match live.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Orlando City, Club Friendly 2022?

Indian fans can get the free online live streaming of Arsenal vs Orlando City friendly on SonyLIV app. Jio users can also watch the game on JioTV for free.

