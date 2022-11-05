Manchester City will look to move to the top of the Premier League table when they take on Fulham in the latest round of league fixtures. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on November 05, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs Fulham, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Manchester City 3–1 Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Julian Alvarez Shines As Manchester City Ends Group Stage Campaign With Solid Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Following their defeat to Liverpool, Manchester City have bounced back with back-to-back wins in the league and will be aiming to continue that. Pep Guardiola's men can move to the top of the table with a win as Arsenal face Chelsea on the next day. Meanwhile, Fulham are seventh and can close the gap on the top four with a victory.

When is Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on November 05, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Fulham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Fulham match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).