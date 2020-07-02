Liverpool will play their first game as the new Premier League title holders when they make a trip to take on the former champions of England, Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men have been second best to Jurgen Klopp’s team over the course of the season but will be focused on winning this game to gain some momentum with the footballing season entering its final stretch, as Champions League trophy is still up for grabs for the Manchester side. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20: Check out Predicted Line-Ups for MCI vs LIV at Eithad Stadium.

It was Manchester City’s defeat against Chelsea that conformed Liverpool as the Premier League champions but Jurgen Klopp will be in no mood to do any favours over tonight’s opposition. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola will be eager to get one over his rival, who has outclassed him in their recent meetings. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that City will be giving Liverpool a guard of honour, but will hope that his team could put on a commanding display highlighting their intent for the upcoming season. Though the teams have nothing to play for, pride will be on the line as both sides have some huge personalities in the squad.

So ahead of this heavyweight clash, we take a look at some of the players who could influence the final outcome of the match.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian has been impressive since football’s restart and has been one of the most consistent players in the City squad throughout the season. Her has registered two goals and one assist in three games and will be looking to continue that run against the new champions.

Mo Salah

The Egyptian has been involved in the golden boot race and will be eager to gain ground on Jamie Vardy by getting himself on the scoresheet. He is just two strikes behind in the top scorer’s list and this will be a great game for the Egyptian to make a statement of intent.

Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian has featured from the start in all of Manchester City’s games since football’s restart. Mahrez has been involved in four goals in the last three matches and will be eager to add to that tally once he takes the field.

Trent-Alexander Arnold

The right-back is one of the most important players of Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Though playing in the back-line, the Englishman is a big threat in the final third of the field. Arno;ld scored a spectacular free-kick in the last game against Crystal Place and will be hoping to replicate a similar feat tonight.

