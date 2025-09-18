UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online: Manchester City will feature for the first time in the UEFA Champions League this season when they take on Italian champions Napoli at home this evening. Pep Guardiola’s team were struggling prior to the international break but a big win in the Manchester Derby has helped them ease some nerves. Napoli though are not the same level as Manchester United with them once again quickly getting to the top spot in the Serie A, which means the Manchester City squad cannot afford to get complacent. Managed by the mercurial Antonio Conte and boasting of some quality names in the group, Napoli can challenge for all the top honours. Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Virgil van Dijk Scores Stoppage-Time Winner After Marcos Llorente Brace Cancels Out Early Two-Goal Lead (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Omar Marmoush, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Mateo Kovacic are the big names missing in action for Manchester City due to injuries. Erling Haaland bagged a brace at the weekend and will look to continue his goal scoring run as the lone striker up top. Nico Gonzalez and Phil Foden will be the advanced midfielders with Rodri at the base. Oscar Bobb and Savinho will be the pick for the two wide attackers role.

Manchester City legend Kevin de Bruyne will mark an emotional return to the Etihad Stadium and try and help his side Napoli create chances in the final third. Manchester United loanee Rasmus Hojlund will play up top with Scott McTominay and Matteo Politano on the wings. Stanislav Lobotka will sit deep and shield the backline for the team.

Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Napoli Date Friday, September 19 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Defending Serie A champions Napoli will take on with English Giants Man City in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Friday, September 19. The Manchester City vs Napoli UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

