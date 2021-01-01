Manchester United and Barcelona have posted special messages for fans while wishing them a Happy New Year. The teams are waiting for he fans to comeback to the stadium as the matches are played in closed doors. All thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that had actually stalled the sporting activities all around the world. Once the sporting activities began, most of the games were conducted behind closed doors in the absence of the fan. At present, there were a few teams that allowed only limited fans to attend the game. MUN vs AVL Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Aston Villa Football Match.

In such times, the players and the teams are missing out on fans. Thus the Red Devils and Catalan Giants took to social media and posted tweets about the same. Manchester United shared the picture of the team in a huddle. Barcelona said that they were hoping to see the fans back into the stadium . Check out the posts below:

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo also said that it was boring to play in the stadium without the fans. "For me I have to be honest, to play in an empty stadium is boring in my opinion. We, the players, respect all the protocol and health is the most important thing of all, of course, but I don't like it, to be honest," he said during the Globe Soccer Award 2020 which was held in Dubai. Manchester United will play against Aston Villa in the EPL 2020-21 later tonight.

