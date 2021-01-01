Manchester United are set to host Aston Villa in their next fixture in Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Old Trafford on Friday night (January 2). Manchester United have been on a roll lately and will like to start the new year on a winning note. They are coming off a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a second-half goal from Marcus Rashford. On the other hand, Aston Villa drew 1-1 against Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Monday and will like to upset Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose defenders, mid-fielders, strikers and goal-keeper for MUN vs AVL match. Mohamed Salah Leads the List of Premier League Top Scorer in 2020.

The Red Devils will take the field as clear favourites due to their magnificent record against the visitors. Manchester United have won 19 of their previous 25 meetings against Aston Villa. Five encounters resulted in a draw while only one match went in Aston's favour. The two teams last locked horns in July 2020 where United completely dominated the contest and won registered a thumping 3-0 triumph. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

MUN vs AVL, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) must be your keeper.

MUN vs AVL, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Eric Bailly (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Matty Cash (AVL) and Ezri Konsa (AVL) must be your defenders.

MUN vs AVL, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Fred (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN), Douglas Luiz (AVL) and John McGinn (AVL) must be your midfielders.

MUN vs AVL, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) must be your forwards.

MUN vs AVL, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Eric Bailly (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Matty Cash (AVL), Ezri Konsa (AVL), Fred (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN), Douglas Luiz (AVL), John McGinn (AVL), Edinson Cavani (MUN), Marcus Rashford (MUN).

Marcus Rashford (MUN) should be the captain of your fantasy team while his teammate Harry Maguire (MUN) can fill the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).