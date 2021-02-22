Bruno Fernandes has been an impact player ever since he has joined Manchester United in February 2020. Things were no different when Red Devils played against Newcastle in the EPL 2020-21 as once again he set the social media on fire. Bruno scored a goal and made an assist at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford was the one who scored a goal within the first 30 minutes of the match. Six minutes later, Alian Saint-Maximin netted a goal. At the 57th minute of the match, Daniel James took the team to 2-1. This was the sixth goal in the last nine appearances. Bruno Fernandes Scores a Brace Against Real Sociedad in Europa League 2021, Manchester United Midfielder Scripts THIS Prolific Record.

Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty into a goal at the 75th minute of the match. This was his seventh time in the season that the Portugal star had scored a goal and made an assist in the same game. With this, he set the Internet on fire as the netizens praised the Portugal star on social media. Bruno has been one of the most productive signings for the Red Devils in recent times.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens below:

Across Europe’s top five leagues, no midfielder has registered more assists this season than Bruno Fernandes [10]. 24 goal involvements in total. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7lKU5oKF77 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

Another record

7 - Bruno Fernandes has scored and assisted in a league game for the seventh time this season; the most of any player across the top five European leagues in 2020-21. Multifaceted. https://t.co/5dwaatjzGk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

Yet another record:

11 - Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes (11) has himself scored more goals from the penalty spot than any other team besides Man Utd in the competition (Chelsea and Leicester, 9). Habit. pic.twitter.com/am5GFqP0Ot — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

Records at galore

Most Premier League goals from midfield since Bruno Fernandes made his competition debut: 23 — Bruno Fernandes 22 — 21 — 20 — 19 — 18 — 17 — 16 — 15 — 14 — 13 — 12 — 11 — Gündogan, Foden & Soucek Magnifico. 🎩🇵🇹 [@StatmanDave] #mufc #RS pic.twitter.com/7ZtgkjZHA6 — Red Devil Updates (@reddupdates) February 22, 2021

Last one

Talking about the possession, the Red Devils had the ball for about 72 per cent whereas the rest was handle by the visitors. The Red Devils had taken 15 shots out of which seven ended up being on target whereas, Newcastle had taken 10 shots out of which six were on target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).