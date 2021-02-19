Bruno Fernandes has been blazing guns ever since he has joined Manchester United. Last night was no different for the midfielder at the Juventus Stadium. He scored a brace against Real Sociedad and thrashed the opponent by 4-0 in the Europa League 2021 contest. This was the round-of-32 game for both teams. After netting a couple of goals, he scripted prolific record and became the only player to be directly involved in 52 goals in 58 matches since his debut. He has scored 33 goals and has 19 assists, which is 10 more than any other player in the Premier League. Europa League 2020–21: Manchester United Thrash Real Sociedad 4–0 in First Leg of Round of 32.

He scored a goal at the 27th and 57th minute of the match. Marcus Rashford chipped in with yet another goal at the 64th minute of the match. Daniel James netted a goal at the 90th minute of the match and led the team to a thumping win of 4-0. Last night he bagged the 20th goal of the season. Speaking about the match, Real Sociedad had the ball for 60 per cent of the times and the rest was held by the Red Devils. Real Sociedad took eight shots out of which a couple of them ended up being on target.

52 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 52 goals in 58 games in all competitions for Manchester United (33 goals, 19 assists), 10 more than any other Premier League player since his debut in February 2020. Catalyst. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2021

Whereas, Manchester United took 10 shots out of which 10 ended up being on target. The Red Devils made 346 passes during the match whereas, Real Sociedad made 507 passes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).