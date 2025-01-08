Mumbai, January 8: Marcus Rashford’s representatives have opened talks with AC Milan about loaning the Manchester United forward in the January transfer window. According to a report by The Athletic, Dwaine Maynard, Rashford’s brother and agent, flew to Milan on Tuesday to hold discussions with recruitment staff at the Serie A side. Rashford’s contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer of 2028 which makes a deal in the winter transfer window unlikely. Borussia Dortmund Confident of Signing Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford On Loan: Report.

Alongside AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign him on a season-long loan. A deal similar to what the German club had struck with United for Jadon Sancho in the 2023/24 season. Rashford has not featured for the side since December 1 when he scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Everton, which was Amorim’s first league win at the club.

Rashford, 27, has been at Manchester United since the beginning of his career but amidst rumours of a falling out with the new head coach stated that he felt it was time for a ‘new challenge’. Reports suggest that the Englishman could be on his way out of his boyhood club during the upcoming January transfer window. Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Drops Massive Hint About Joshua Zirkzee’s Future.

Amorim has remained adamant and claimed he has no problem with Rashford and has left him out of United’s squad due to low efforts in training. The head coach recently stated he is not trying to ‘make a point’ with Rashford’s exclusion.

“I think about the team. You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game and you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the relegation fight. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game. We have lots of players outside and so he’s in. Like I said, every week I choose my players. He was there to be chosen and this time he is here,” said Amorim in a press conference.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).