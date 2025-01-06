The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has finally come to an end and India have suffered a heart-breaking loss and their chances for making the World Test Championship final has also ended. India will focus on their next assignment, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament is making a comeback after 8 years and will be hosted across Pakistan and UAE. India will play their matches at Dubai. After missing out on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and WTC, BCCI has the Champions Trophy 2025 as the bull's eye and they have already started meetings with discussions focusing on the ICC competition. India has a series against England ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. It was previously reported Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli can be rested for the series. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested For ODI Series Against England Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Report.

Recent reports from Times of India suggest that all the players who are in contention to play the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will play in the three-match ODI series against England. Rohit Sharma to continue in the role of captain while only Jasprit Bumrah is the one who can be rested because he suffered an injury during the Sydney Test match. There has been no confirmed news on his injury yet and Bumrah is likely to be vice-captain for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The squad is also likely to feature the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Shreyas Iyer. BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India Head coach Gautam Gambhir have already kickstarted discussions over the selection. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Here's What We Know So Far.

It is understood that all teams need to pick their provisional 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 205 by January 12 but they are allowed to make changes until February 13. The tournament begins on February 19. "All teams need to submit their provisional squads by January 12 but (are) allowed to make changes till February 13. It is up to the teams whether they want to announce the squad or not as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will release the submitted squads only on February 13," said an ICC official.

