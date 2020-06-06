Manchester United Shares a Quote by Tomasz Kuszczak Where David De Gea is Compared to Spiderman, Fans Remind Red Devils of his Penalty Misses Against Cristiano Ronaldo

David De Gea (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Polish footballer Tomasz Kuszczak has been all praises for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Kuszczak compared the goal-keeper to the Spiderman and the Red Devils shared the words by the Polish footballer on social media. Little did they know that the Red Devils will be subjected to trolls as a few fans would remind the team of his misses against Cristiano Ronaldo during FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick in the World Cup tie and the game ended with 3-3. The Juventus star had earned his first-ever World Cup hat-trick. David de Gea Flaunts Unshaven Look As he Returns to Old Trafford, Fit Again Paul Pogba Trains With Team Manchester United (See Pics).

David de Gea has been in the eye of the storm of late for the kind of misses he has had in the season. However a lot of them believe that he will bounce back and during an interview, the polish footballer Tomasz Kuszczak was all praises for de Gea and he said that David is very powerful and quick. “I used to watch the ball go towards the top corner and from nowhere he would fly across and save it like a spider man.” Now, let’s have a look at the tweet and then the reactions by netizens.

There was a piece of news that Manchester United also is quite unhappy with the performance out up by the Spaniard. It is said that Dean Henderson could be the one who could step into his shoes.