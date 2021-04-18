Manchester United will hope to take another step closer to a second-place finish and Champions League football next season when they host Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday. Manchester United vs Burnley match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on April 18 (Sunday). United are on a four-game winning run in all competitions and have not lost in the Premier League on January 28 when bottom-placed Sheffield United shocked them at home. They play Burnley, who arrive at Old Trafford after defeats to Southampton and Newcastle United. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for the live telecast, free live streaming online and other details for the Manchester United vs Burnley match should scroll down for all relevant information. MUN vs BUR Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Manchester United vs Burnley Football Match.

Burnley, however, are unbeaten in each of their last four away meetings against United in the Premier League and can become the first side since Chelsea between 1994-1998 to go unbeaten in five consecutive Premier League fixtures if they avoid defeat. United beat Burnley 1-0 in the reverse league fixture earlier this season and will aim to complete a league double over the Clarets. United started the season with three defeats in their opening six matches but have lost only one in their next 25 league games. Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Pep Guardiola Hints At Lengthy Spell On Sidelines For Manchester City Midfielder.

When is Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Burnley match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Old Trafford Stadium on April 18 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Burnley match on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of Manchester United vs Burnley match in Premier League 2020-21 can watch the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO subscribers can also watch the game live on the JIO TV app.

