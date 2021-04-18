Manchester United will look to complete a league double over Burnley when they host the Clarets in the Premier League 2020-21 on Sunday. United are also eyeing a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League for the first time this season. They will be high on confidence after beating Granada to make the UEFA Europa League semi-finals. United beat Burnley 1-0 when both these teams met in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor earlier this season. Sean Dyche’s side head to Old Trafford after winning just one of their last 12 Premier matches. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the MUN vs BUR match should scroll down for details. Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Pep Guardiola Hints At Lengthy Spell On Sidelines For Manchester City Midfielder.

United have lost only one of their last 24 Premier League matches and will want to carry on that run as they aim to assure themselves a top-two finish in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. They are seven points ahead of the third-placed Leicester and nine ahead of Chelsea at fifth. Burnley are 17th in the league table and are seven points clear of the relegation zone. Burnley last beat Everton in the league and have lost to Southampton and Newcastle United in their last two matches. Lionel Messi Says Losing El Clasico Was a ‘Bad’ Thing, But Happy With Strong Position in La Liga 2021.

Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Dean Henderson (MUN) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Shaw (MUN), James Tarkowski (BUR) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) as the defenders for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ashley Westwood (BUR), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN) and Dwight McNeil (BUR) as the midfielders.

Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN), Chris Wood (BUR) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will be the three forwards.

Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), James Tarkowski (BUR), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Ashley Westwood (BUR), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Dwight McNeil (BUR), Edinson Cavani (MUN), Chris Wood (BUR) and Mason Greenwood (MUN).

We will pick Edinson Cavani (MUN) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba can be made the vice-captain for the MUN vs BUR match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).